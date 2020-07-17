Have your say over plans to create new greenway linking Cantley to Woosehill

PLANS are being made to allow residents to safely walk from Arborfield Green to Cantley Park, thanks to a council-run Greenways Project.

The aim is to connect footways together and create new ones, so that residents can use traffic-free routes to get between major developments that have been created in recent years.

The first phase, California Way, is already in use and links Arborfield Green with the FBC Centre via California Country Park.

The second phase will ultimately link Arborfield Green to the new development at North Wokingham via Cole Lane, Coombes Lane, Foxhill, Woosehill and Cantley Park.

The first section creates a new greenway route through Cantley Park and Matthewsgreen, and links to Woosehill.

Although the route is largely fixed, Wokingham Borough Council is asking for comments to help shape final decisions on the route and detailed design.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The greenways project is a great benefit to our residents.

“We will have a network criss-crossing the borough of walking and cycling paths to give our residents an alternative to their cars.

“Not only will this help cut down on congestion, but it will also improve our air quality and the health of our residents.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has really shown us how important our health and wellbeing is. The greenways network will be such an asset to our communities once it is built – we will all be able to commute to work or school, get to the shops, and go enjoy our beautiful countryside, all without the need to our cars.”

Wokingham Borough Council says it is investing more than £170million (including land values) in green infrastructure, which is a network of integrated spaces and features such as parks, open spaces, allotments, sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), playing fields and greenways. Other projects include improvements at Dinton Pastures and California Country Parks, Elms Field, Cantley Park, and the Ryeish Green sports hub.

Funding for the schemes comes mostly from developers’ contributions, as part of the major new developments at Arborfield, Shinfield and North and South Wokingham.

Due to the Covid pandemic, no public information sessions are planned. Instead, the council is asking residents to submit any comments or suggestions regarding this section of the route by Monday, August 31.

For more details or to make a comment, log on to wokingham.gov.uk and click on consultations, call 0118 974 6000 or email greenways@wokingham.gov.uk