Hawkedon Primary pupils sign up for king and country in war games

Year 6 children at Hawkedon Primary School had the opportunity to participate in a First World War historical and writing workshop, run by Paul Nolan, author of Agent Two Face.

Using extracts from his book, the children were taken back in time to the Home Front in 1915 where they were enlisted, received basic training, battled in the trenches and attempted to cross No Man’s Land.

The engaging, interactive workshop gave a real insight to the children on how parts of the First World War played out and all of the children were fascinated by Paul and his detailed story – he really bought the event to life for them and had lots of props the children were able to experiment with.

In the afternoon, the children used ideas gathered from the morning to plan and write their own First World War story with guidance from Paul, and the pupils even got the chance to have a signed copy of his book.