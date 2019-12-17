Headteacher awarded for outstanding contribution to school

A HEADTEACHER has been presented with the Mayor’s Award for her outstanding contribution to education.

Corrina Gillard has been Emmbrook Infant School headteacher since 2013.

When she first joined the school, it was rated as good by Ofsted. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to make the school outstanding, a rating the school has now received.

Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Bill Soane presented Ms Gillard with the award.

He said: “It’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate the valuable work of headteacher Corrina Gillard.

“Her dedication to the pupils, staff and the wider community is very evident.

“The school achieved its outstanding Ofsted rating earlier this year, thanks to Corrina and her team of dedicated staff, governors and parents.

“She works selflessly to create a happy and inclusive school and I am delighted to honour her with a Mayor’s award for her contribution to education.”

Ms Gillard was nominated for a Mayor’s Award by Darrell Frost, a parent governor at the school.

Mr Frost said: “Not only is her leadership exemplary, but her ability to cultivate an inclusive and caring environment through her team has led to the school’s superb academic results. “She knows the name of every child in her school.

“More than that, she knows how they are performing and what interventions they receive to motivate them further.

“As a governor, we trust her implicitly. As a parent, her integrity, leadership and passion for the children are unparalleled.”

Ms Gillard said: “I feel truly honoured to receive this award from Borough Mayor Cllr Bill Sloane.

“The award recognises the hard work and dedication of the whole Emmbrook Infant team, who give so much to ensure every child receives an outstanding education.

“Without them all, our Ofsted judgement wouldn’t have been achieved.”

