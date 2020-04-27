Health groups launch guides to help families during lockdown

NEW GUIDES have been launched to provide help to families struggling during lockdown.

A group of leading local health and social care organisations have teamed up to create free downloadable advice on how to stay well despite the coronavirus disruptions.

The #coping helpsheets have been

produced by healthcare officials from the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), local councils, Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust, Brighter Futures for Children, and the Berkshire West Safeguarding Children Partnership.

They signpost parents and young people o information and groups which help manage mental health issues, stress, self-care and sleep.

Katrina Anderson, the CCG’s director of joint commissioning, said: “The last few weeks of lockdown have been really hard for a lot of people, especially families who’ve found themselves having to reassure their children about what is going on, often when the parents themselves don’t really have the answers.

“All this, coupled with the usual stresses and strains of everyday family life, can cause a lot of stress and uncertainty for everyone.

“This first guide is an easy to access list of the key agencies both nationally and locally, who can offer much-needed support and advice.”

They are being distributed through schools, the NHS, local authorities and community and voluntary organisations, and can be downloaded by visiting: www.berkshirewestsafeguardingchildrenpartnership.org.uk/scp/helping-you/coronavirus.