Heavy traffic around Showcase Roundabout and A329m

TRAFFIC around the A329m and Showcase Roundabout is extremely heavy this morning – Wednesday, February 26.

There are no reported incidents on the M4 or A329m, but traffic is heavy between Reading and Bracknell on the busy road.

The AA’s traffic bulletin warns: “Queueing traffic for three miles and traffic heavier than normal on A329(M) Westbound at M4 J10 (Wokingham / Bracknell). Congestion to Jennett’s Park Roundabout. Travel time is around 15 minutes.”

It also says: “Slow traffic on A329 Reading Road at B3030 Robinhood Lane.”

It will take longer than usual to commute this morning.