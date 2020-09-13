Helen set sights on Transplant Games

Helen Wilson is aiming to compete for Team Great Britain again after this year’s British Transplant Games were cancelled.

Organ Donation Awareness Week, which runs from 7-13 September highlights the importance of organ donation and encourages people to share their organ wishes and help save lives.

Helen has competed at the transplant games for the last five years after having two transplants.

She said: “I am only here today thanks to having been lucky enough to receive transplants.

I was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2000 and was lucky to receive a new kidney in February 2007 from my amazing brother, Steve.

“He totally gave me my life back, however, a few years later, I was diagnosed with polycystic liver disease and once again became very ill.

“I was lucky again, thanks to the courage of an amazing donor family, and received a new liver in December 2013.”

Helen has been given the opportunity to try out several new sports, including archery, in which she has pursued a keen interest which led her to become a member of Crowthorne Archers where she is coached by Nick Lee.

“In the years leading up to both my transplants, I was not living, more like existing, and my health was desperate,” continued Helen.

“Now things are totally different.

“Unfortunately, it was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but it will be back again next year.

“The World Games which were due to take place in Houston in May 2021 have also been cancelled but I am not giving up hope of being able to represent my country again.

“I’ve met the most amazing people including other transplant recipients and donor family members who are the most generous and brave people I have ever met.

“I tried archery thanks to The Games and I have also tried 100m, 200m, long jump, shot put, discuss and javelin and train at Bracknell Athletics Club.

“I had not done any of these events before my second transplant and have medalled in all of them at The Games and I’m really proud of that.”

Helen had the honour of representing her country at the World Transplant Games in 2019 and is pushing to do the same again.

“57 countries were taking part and it was the most incredible experience – especially as I came back with silver in discus and bronze in shot put.

“Was it not for organ donation and transplantation, I would not still be alive – it is as simple as that.

“My next goals are The Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2021 which will be in Leeds from 5-8 August, to hit the qualifying distances in discus, shot and javelin and be selected for Team GB&NI again for The World Games in 2023.”