Hellenic League suspends all games until April due to coronavirus

All scheduled football fixtures in the Hellenic League have been suspended with immediate effect until the end of the month.

A statement released by Brian King, Chief Executive of the Ulhsport Hellenic League said: “Following consultation with the Football Association and discussion within the Hellenic League Executive is has been decided WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, to suspend ALL matches up to and including scheduled matches on the 31st March 2020. The situation will then be reviewed when the impact of the Coronavirus Virus is better understood. The League will update clubs as and when further information is made available by the FA and other Authorities.

“We hope that all clubs will understand the reasons behind this decision and look forward to your usual support and co-operation.”

As a result, Binfield’s participation in the Hellenic Premier and Wokingham & Emmbrook and Woodley United’s Hellenic League Division One East campaigns have been temporarily suspended.