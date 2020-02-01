FOUND – missing 85-year-old man John Roberts

Thames Valley Police have said that John Roberts has been found safe and well, and they thank everyone who has shared our appeal.

Our original story is below

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man who was last seen in a Lower Earley road has gone missing.

John Roberts was in Kilnsea Drive between 7pm and 8pm yesterday – Friday, January 31. Thames Valley Police said that he has not been seen since.

Mr Roberts is described as a white man, of slim build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hooded top.

John is known to frequent Woodley.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Gavin Kelly, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating John as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Today we will be carrying out searches alongside Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

“If you think you have seen John, or may know where he is, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference ‘43200035884’