Help find missing Wokingham man Michael Judd

AN APPEAL has gone out to find an elderly man who was last seen in Wokingham earlier this evening.

Michael Judd, who is 77, was wearing a tweed blazer with a red/grey zipped cardigan, smart black trousers and a cheque patterned hat.

Thames Valley Police said that the gentleman, who is approximately 5ft 8in tall and of slight build, may have been travelling in a grey Toyota Verso.

He was seen around 6pm in Oaklands Drive, off Molly Millars Lane and close to the Barkham Road.

Michael also has links to Maidenhead and Swindon.

If you have seen Michael or may know where he is, Thames Valley Police ask you to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 43200190961.