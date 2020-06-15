Help keep Dinton Pastures clean – pick up a bag to pick up the rubbish

Residents across the Borough are being urged to love where they live by joining the Dinton Litter Pick.

Wokingham Borough Council says that littering has increased during lockdown; as visitor numbers surged, so has the rubbish left behind.

Now, the team at Dinton Pastures Country Park are asking locals to slam dunk the junk on their next visit.

From Saturday, visitors can grab a litter picker and rubbish bag in the main Dinton car park, just next to Muddy Ducks Nursery.

In line with Government guidance, equipment will be disinfected and volunteers are asked to use the gloves provided during their litter pick.

Hand sanitiser will also be available and those getting involved are reminded to wash their hands before and afterwards. As with all park visitors, participants are also asked to maintain a two-metre distance from others.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We know just how much our residents love Dinton Pastures and the litter pick actually came about following several suggestions from local people.

“We’re delighted to have brought their ideas to life and would encourage visitors to grab a litter picker on their next visit.”

“There are 10 bins across the park and bins are being emptied more regularly in response. If a bin is full, take your trash home or let one of the countryside team know.”

Litterbugs are also asked to consider the impact that their rubbish has on wildlife. Hedgehogs and squirrels can often become entangled in packaging, with fatal consequences.

The rangers have compiled a list of do’s and don’ts to keep litter pickers safe.

Do:

Wear gloves during and wash hands before and after

Maintain 2m distance from park users

Talk to staff if you have questions or concerns

Take regular stops to enjoy the country park and wildlife

Don’t: