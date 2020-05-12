Help launched for Berkshire people made redundant by Covid-19

A NEW partnership has been launched with the aim of helping people made redundant by Covid-19 get back into work.

The scheme will link up the newly unemployed with sectors that are looking for staff.

Called the Berkshire Redundancy and Redeployment Service, it will support employers needing to make redundancies to ensure a smooth transition for employees into new work and also support employers who are looking to recruit.

It has been launched by the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP and the National Careers Service.

The service will connect employers who have urgent vacancies with individuals across Berkshire who are available to start work – while also listening to employers who have to make redundancies to see if there are opportunities for their staff arising in the region.

Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, was delighted to be able to offer the scheme.

“In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we are working closely with our partners such as the National Careers Service and the Berkshire Business Growth Hub to support businesses and their employees,” she said.

“Together we are able to provide a valuable rapid response service which will match redundancy situations to redeployment where possible and create additional support for individuals through employment services where further employability or skills help is required.

“The Berkshire Growth Hub acts as the first point of contact for business support in the area by keeping businesses up to date with government advice and guidance, sources of support, online events, sector-specific advice and access to available finance.

“The Growth Hub can provide free one-to-one advice for businesses on how to survive and recover from the current challenges.”

Support will also be available to those who have lost their jobs or whose jobs has been affected during the crisis.

The service offers free, impartial and professional advice to job seekers, including practical aspects such as CV writing and access to training.

Head of delivery in the south east, Maninder Hayre, said: “Fresh career opportunities may be thin on the ground today, but the National Careers Service can provide valuable advice that includes pivoting into a new role, identifying training courses and getting new qualifications, updating a CV, developing online interview skills and generally preparing for the next stage in your career.

“We are only a phone call or a few clicks away for people who need advice on careers, training, getting a new job or the labour market.”

And Katharine Horler, CEO of Adviza, the organisation responsible for delivering National Careers Service in Berkshire, added: “Right now, a lot of people need support making critical life decisions in their careers and that’s exactly where the National Careers Service can help a great many of them.”

Anyone aged 13 or over can access the free advice service remotely.

Individuals can seek support by calling 0800 100 900, while employers can get in touch at adviza.org.uk/services/national-careers-service/regional-redeployment-service/