Henley Festival’s 2020 line-up to move to July next year due to coronavirus

HENLEY’S glamorous black-tie summer festival will not be returning this year.

Organisers have moved the 2020 line-up to next July, after the event was officially cancelled to comply with government advice on social distancing.

Henley Festival will be contacting people who have already purchased tickets to assure them that they will be valid for next year.

Organisers have confirmed that this year’s artists including headliners James Blunt, Madness, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sara Cox, will perform next summer.

Henley Festival CEO Nick Mattingley said: “We understand the immense disappointment after all the extraordinary work that has taken place to bring this much-loved festival to Henley for its 38th year.

“We look forward to welcoming festivalgoers and artists back to the festival in 2021 to help us celebrate 39 years of this spectacular festival.”

