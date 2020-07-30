Herrington Carmichael: Immigration: New points-based system framework

Priti Patel has stated that the new points-based system framework will encourage employers to invest in workers from the UK, whilst continuing to attract the “best and brightest” from around the world. The intention is to encourage employers to invest in the UK workforce, rather than hiring cheap labour from abroad.

This new scheme comes into effect on 1st January 2021 and will immediately halt freedom of movement with the EU. From 1st January onwards, EU migrants will be treated the same as migrants from elsewhere in the world. Once the Brexit transition period ends, migrants wishing to relocate to the UK to live and work will have to evidence 70 points in the new points-based system. These points are awarded on the basis of:

Having a job offer (20 points) from an “approved employer” at an “appropriate skill level” (20 points)

Speaking English (10 points) Earning in excess of £25,600 (20 points)

Despite the above requirements, some exceptions have been made.

What needs to be done now?

All businesses employing EU citizens from 2021 must apply for a “Skilled Worker Licence”. Consider whether you need to obtain a licence, bearing in mind the usual processing period is 8 weeks, but there are currently delays due to Covid-19. All current Tier 2 Sponsors will automatically, and free of charge be granted this new licence.



Employers with existing EU workers in the UK should ensure that their staff know what they should be doing to register under the EU Settlement Scheme.

