Herrington Carmichael: Making a Will during social distancing and self-isolation from Coronavirus?

At this difficult time, many people are considering their Wills. That could be putting one in place, reviewing what is in place or indeed making changes.

We would like to reassure our clients we are open for business and able to assist in the safest way possible.

We are happy to take Will instructions via Skype, Zoom or Facetime.

You may also have concerns about how you might comply with the formalities of signing your Will, and having your signature witnessed, whilE adhering to the current rules of social distancing.

Signing requirements for Wills are set out in Section 9 of the Wills Act. These are:

The Will must be in writing (typed, written or printed). It must be signed by the Testator (person making the Will) or by another in their presence and by their direction

The signature must be made or acknowledged by two or more witnesses present at the same time. Each witness then signs the Will or acknowledges their signature in the presence of the Testator (but not necessarily in the presence of the other witness).

At the present time we would recommend arranging for witnesses through a door

or window or arrange a meeting outdoors while sticking to the two metre distance rules.

You do not have to be in the same room.

Of course, you should take the additional precautions of washing hands before and after the signing and using your own pen!

If we can assist with this or any other probate, power of attorney or trust guidance you may require please contact our Anthony Tahourdin on 0118 977 4045.

This reflects the law at the date of publication and is written as a general guide. It does not contain definitive legal advice, which should be sought as appropriate in relation to a particular matter.