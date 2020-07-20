Herrington Carmichael: Thinking of moving house?

The recent changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) have made a lot of people talk about moving house and saving money before the holiday ends. Has it made you want to move, or buy or sell a rental property?

Perhaps we can help? Our specialist residential property team is one of the largest and most experienced in the region – Property Law firm of the Year winners at the Thames Valley Property Awards 2019.

Residential Property Services:

Buying or Selling your house

Cohabitation Agreement or Selling your House

Declaration of Trust or Deed of Trust

Equity Release

Help to Buy scheme

Lease Extensions and Leasehold Enfranchisement

New Builds

Purchasing a Buy to Let Property

Remortgages

Shared Ownership

Transfer of Equity

We can also help with your Commercial Property needs, perhaps you want to lease new premises for a business or sell land to a developer?

Our team have many clients including property developers, banks, property investors, commercial tenants and landowners. Our legal specialists offer expertise in a variety of commercial property services.