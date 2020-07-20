The Wokingham Paper

Herrington Carmichael: Thinking of moving house?

by Advertising Feature0

The recent changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) have made a lot of people talk about moving house and saving money before the holiday ends. Has it made you want to move, or buy or sell a rental property?
Perhaps we can help? Our specialist residential property team is one of the largest and most experienced in the region – Property Law firm of the Year winners at the Thames Valley Property Awards 2019.
Residential Property Services:

  • Buying or Selling your house
  • Cohabitation Agreement or Selling your House
  • Declaration of Trust or Deed of Trust
  • Equity Release
  • Help to Buy scheme
  • Lease Extensions and Leasehold Enfranchisement
  • New Builds
  • Purchasing a Buy to Let Property
  • Remortgages
  • Shared Ownership
  • Transfer of Equity

We can also help with your Commercial Property needs, perhaps you want to lease new premises for a business or sell land to a developer?

Our team have many clients including property developers, banks, property investors, commercial tenants and landowners. Our legal specialists offer expertise in a variety of commercial property services.

Related posts

DESIGN WORK STUDIOS: 10 Steps of planning permission

Staff Writer

Accountwise: Self Assessment Tax Returns – final deadlines are looming!

Advertising Feature

WHAT’S BREWING? Festival fever

Staff Writer
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.