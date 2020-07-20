Herrington Carmichael: Thinking of moving house?

The recent changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) have made a lot of people talk about moving house and saving money before the holiday ends. Has it made you want to move, or buy or sell a rental property?
Residential Property Services:
- Buying or Selling your house
- Cohabitation Agreement or Selling your House
- Declaration of Trust or Deed of Trust
- Equity Release
- Help to Buy scheme
- Lease Extensions and Leasehold Enfranchisement
- New Builds
- Purchasing a Buy to Let Property
- Remortgages
- Shared Ownership
- Transfer of Equity
We can also help with your Commercial Property needs, perhaps you want to lease new premises for a business or sell land to a developer?
Our team have many clients including property developers, banks, property investors, commercial tenants and landowners. Our legal specialists offer expertise in a variety of commercial property services.