'Hi Santa, please can I have…' Wokingham care home residents enjoy a visit from the North Pole's finest man

Animals and a pop-up Santa's Grotto help make Christmas fun for Molly Millars Lane-based Alexandra Grange

CHRISTMAS isn’t just for youngsters – residents of a Wokingham residential home enjoyed a festive session of their own this week.

Alexandra Grange, in Oaklands Drive, off Molly Millars Lane, opened a grotto so residents could whisper their festive requests to Father Christmas and they were also able to give some love to some cute animals during the special session. The furry friends came courtesy of Basil & Crew.

Animals from Basil & Co also accompanied Father Christmas on his visit to Alexandra Grange

Residents and their families enjoyed an afternoon of meeting the animals, seeing Santa and also receiving and giving gifts.

And one resident said: I haven’t felt so excited about Christmas since I was a child, the animals are so lovely and it’s such a nice excuse to get the family together.”

A Christmas wish is whispered into Santa’s ear

And an Alexandra Grange team member said that the afternoon has been a hit and followed on from a similar event held in the summer.

“Animals hold such a special place in our residents’ hearts,” they said. “It was clear to see at the summer garden party how much they enjoyed it, so we thought what better excuse than to have them back again than Christmas?

“Residents, families and local children all enjoyed visiting the grotto and Santa and everyone received a gift which was so lovely.”

Time for a cuddle at Alexandra Grange



