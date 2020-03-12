High definition CCTV cameras installed on Wokingham Town Hall

Five new cameras placed on historic building to clamp down on anti-social behaviour

HIGH DEFINITION CCTV cameras have been installed to Wokingham town hall in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The Town Council announced that five cameras had been added to the historic building, improving its coverage and upgrading its internal facilities.

The cameras were called for after the town’s Christmas tree and decorations were vandalised over two successive festive seasons: 2018 and 2019. Branches were cut down, and lights broken in deliberate attacks.

There has also been a string of late-night assaults, and it is hoped that the new cameras will help cut down on this.

Any necessary footage, including sharply defined images, will be shared with Thames Valley Police as required.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey, Leader of Wokingham Town Council, said: “We hope that the cameras will offer further reassurance to residents and visitors alike that the centre of Wokingham remains a safe, protected space for everyone to use and enjoy.

“Now that Wokingham Town Council’s cameras are operational CCTV recording extends from Peach Place to Elms Field.”