High Sheriff's awards honour Berkshire’s finest

SOME of the borough’s unsung heroes had been due to receive a special honour earlier this month, but new rules on social distancing put paid to it.

The High Sheriff’s awards honour exceptional and inspirational works across the royal county, and were meant to be presented last month. A new date will be set later this year.

The presentations mark the end of Lucy Zeal’s 12 months in office and recognise people in Berkshire who have made outstanding contributions to their communities.

Mrs Zeal said: “It’s a huge honour to be able to give these awards. In the past 12 months I have come across many people and organisations who work so hard to administer justice, law and order as well as dedicating their lives to improving our communities. It is a privilege to be able to say thank you in this way.”

Mrs Zeal was also able to make donations to five charities, courtesy of Police and Crime Commissioner, Anthony Stansfeld:

Aik Saath in Slough promotes and encourage conflict resolution and community cohesion through mentoring, training and youth work.

Berkshire Womens’ Aid helps victims domestic abuse and violence, providing advice, counselling and places of safety in Reading, Wokingham & Bracknell and West Berkshire.

DrugFAM provides a lifeline to families, friends and partners affected by someone else’s addiction to drugs and/or alcohol and those who have been bereaved by substance misuse.

Just Around the Corner is a first point of contact resources for young people in Berkshire to raise the awareness of substance misuse, general wellbeing and challenging anti-social attitudes through street youth work.

Reading Refugee Support Group helps refugees and asylum seekers rebuild their lives in Berkshire through free advice and support.

And a retiring collection at the Judicial Service, at Reading Minster last year has seen Mrs Zeal present a donation to Starting Point (Mustard Tree) in Reading, which mentors young people into education, employment and training or who are at risk of exclusion.

The recipients are:

Becky Martin, Broadmoor Hospital

For her work with the redevelopment team during the transitional process to the new hospital.

Vincent Kanyi, Broadmoor Hospital

For his improvements to the quality of catering and building a highly functional catering team during the move to the new hospital.

Volunteers at Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service

For organising a community event at Whitley Wood Fire Station for local residents on Christmas Day 2019.

PCSO David Bullock, Windsor Street Angels

For his dedication and commitment to Windsor Street Angels.

Tricia Pease, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

For improving the lives and experiences of young people within the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Sarah Coventry and Serena Thompson, Ranelagh School, Bracknell

For their contribution to the outstanding success of Ranelagh School in the Magistrates’ Court Mock Trial Competition at regional and national level in 2018 and 2019.

Her Honour Judge Angela Morris

For her inspiring engagement with children, students, and the wider community, to promote and explain the work of the judiciary and the Criminal Justice system.

Operation Livery, Thames Valley Police

For the success of a live operation resulting in a conviction in December 2019, to include police officers and prosecution counsel.

High commended

In addition, Rob Deeks, Aik Saath in Slough, have been given a Highly Commended National Crimebeat Award. National Crimebeat is the youth crime prevention charity of the High Sheriff’s Association which recognises the most innovative and successful crime prevention projects carried out by young people who are creating safer communities.