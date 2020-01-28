Hockey round-up: Sonning 1s and South Berkshire 1s locked in title battle

SONNING 1s and South Berkshire 1s remain locked in a tense title battle, with both sides level on points at the top of the MBBO Regional 2.

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s continue their spell at the top of the table after they beat third placed Wallingford 1s 4-0. Ian Gallagher, James Manser, Stephen Ridley and Patrick Thomas were on the scoresheet for the league leaders to earn them a convincing victory.

Sonning v Wallingford. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

South Berkshire 1s kept the heat on Sonning and stay level on points at the top after they thrashed bottom of the table Milton Keynes 2s 7-1. Ravi Patel netted a brace, while Jack Baveystock, Josh Chapman, Lachie Cope, Sam Fuentes-Moreno and Tom King added to the thumping victory.

South Berks v Milton Keynes 2s

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s dropped down to fourth in the table after they were involved in an entertaining 4-4 draw away at Thame 1s. Stephen Crowther bagged a hat-trick, while Colm Hanlon added the fourth to earn Sonning a point.

MBBO Division 2

South Berkshire 2s maintained their superb form as they claimed their 13th win of the campaign in just 15 games. Paul Kaplanski scored a treble, while Sean Hardingham scored two and Daniel Ray also got on the scoresheet in a 6-2 win away at Ramgarhia 1s to extend their lead at the top to 11 points.

South Clubs Women’s Hockey Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s climbed up the table into fourth after they put seven goals past Teddington Ladies 2s in a magnificent win.

Trysports Premier Division 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s slipped down to tenth in the division after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to league leaders Slough Women’s 2s. South Berks are just three points above the bottom of the table with three wins in 13 matches in the league this season.

Trysports Premier Division 2

Sonning Ladies 2s remain in second but lost ground in their title challenge as they were beaten by a single goal away at Wycombe Ladies 2s as they were condemned to just their second league defeat of the season.

South Berkshire Ladies 2s earned a vital point in their battle against relegation as they managed a 2-2 away at Wallingford Ladies 2s.