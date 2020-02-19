Hockey round up: Sonning 1s continue title pursuit after six goal thrashing

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s continued their domination of the division in pursuit of the league title after they thrashed bottom club Milton Keynes 2s 6-0 away from home. James Manser and Huw Thomas both netted twice, while Ian Finlayson and Noel Plant added to the route to complete a comprehensive victory with their 14th league win in 16 games to give them a two point lead over South Berkshire 1s in second.

South Berkshire 1s maintained their second place to boost their promotion hopes after a hard fought away triumph at struggling Reading 4s. South Berks took the points with a narrow 4-3 victory with Tom King scoring twice, while Kaya Campion and Connor Eatwell added to the scoresheet to earn their side a crucial win.

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s earned an impressive draw against current league leaders to continue their hopes of promotion. David Painter and Elliot Wise scored to earn Sonning a vital point to prevent Henley from extending their lead at the top in a 2-2 stalemate. Just two points separate Sonning in fourth to top of the table Henley 2s.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s remain in fourth place after they gained their seventh league victory of the season with a 4-2 win over Salisbury Ladies 1s.

The victory sees Sonning close the gap on the side above them, Southgate Ladies 2s, to jus two points, while they remain three points behind second placed Eastcote Ladies 1s.

Trysports Premier Division 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s eased their relegation fears with a crucial victory over bottom of the table Henley Ladies 2s. The 5-2 away triumph sees them move four points clear of the relegation zone in ninth position having played 16 league games.

Trysports Premier Division 2

Sonning Ladies 2s continued their push for promotion to Premier Division 1 as they opened up a six point gap over third place Oxford University Ladies 2s with a superb win over the current league leaders Phoenix and Ranelagh Ladies 1s. The 2-1 win sees them close the gap to just two points to the top of the table.



South Berkshire Ladies 2s stay in the relegation zone, three points away from safety, after they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Thame Ladies 1s.