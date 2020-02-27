Hockey round-up: Sonning 1s in seventh heaven as title push continues

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s maintained their push for the title with their 15th win in 17 games in a remarkable season as they thrashed fourth placed Marlow 2s 7-1. Nick Leach and James Manser both enjoyed clinical games as both notched trebles, while Ian Gallagher added to the scoresheet.

South Berkshire 1s stay just two points behind the league leaders in their promotion push after Tom King (2) and Cnnor Eatwell scored in a 3-1 away victory at West Hampstead 2s.

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s moved up a place into third to put themselves in contention of the title, just one point behind second and first place in the division after they hit six goals away at Phoenix & Ranelagh without reply. Stepehn Crowther and David Painter both scored twice, while Colm Hanlon and Douglas Whittaker added to the thrashing.

MBBO Division 2



South Berkshire 2s moved another step closer to achieving promotion as their remarkable league form continued with their 16th victory in just 18 matches. Micahel Amor scored the only goal of the game in a tightly contested affair to earn give South Berks all of the points to keep a distance of 11 points above Amersham & Chalfont 2s in second place.