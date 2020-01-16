Hockey round-up: Sonning 1s smash seven past Reading in their title hunt

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s continued their reign at the top of the league after they earned their tenth win in 12 games with a 7-1 thrashing at home to Reading 4s. Noel Plant and Huw Thomas netted twice each, while Ian Gallagher, James Manser, and Ed Williamson all got on the scoresheet.





Sonning 1s. Pictures by Steve Smyth

South Berkshire 1s are just three points behind the league leaders as the second placed side picked up three more points with a 5-3 win over Oxford Hawks 3s. Kaya Campion and Ravi Patel scored braces, while Tom King scored the other goal.



MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s earned an away victory in a tightly contested match against Oxford University 3s. Stephen Crowther and Harvey Richardson scored to take Sonning up to third in the table.



MBBO Division 2

South Berkshire 2s were provided a tough test against struggling Marlow 3s as they kept up their winning run with a 3-2 away win. Rob Badley, Paul Kaplanski and Daniel Ray scored to preserve their eight point lead at the top of the division.



South Clubs Women’s Hockey Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s moved up a place into fifth to leapfrog their opponents, Milton Keynes Ladies 1s, with a 4-1 away triumph.





Trysports Premier Division 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s slipped down the table after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Banbury Ladies 1s..



Trysports Premier Division 2

Sonning Ladies 2s remain in second place, just behind first place on goal difference, after they triumphed with a 2-0 away win at Oxford Ladies 3s.



South Berkshire Ladies 2s stay second bottom after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wycombe Ladies 2s.

