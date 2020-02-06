Hockey round-up: Sonning Ladies 2s hit double figures past Witney

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s pulled ahead in the title race with a crucial 3-2 away victory at Oxford Hawks 3s in a closely fought game.

Noel Plant netted twice, while Stephen Ridley scored the other to earn Sonning their 12th win of the season.

South Berkshire 1s lost ground on Sonning at the top of the table as they were held to a 4-4 draw against fourth placed Marlow 2s. Tom King scored a brace, while Kaya Campion and Harrison Scott also scored to earn an away point. Sonning now have a two point lead over South Berkshire at the summit of the division.

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s won with a solitary goal against Newbury & Thatcham 2s, scored by Stephen Crowther, to maintain their position in fourth in the table with their ninth win in 15 league matches this season.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Eastcote Ladies 1s which keeps them in fourth position in the division.

Sonning Ladies 2s v Witney

Trysports Premier Division 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s remain above the relegation zone just on points difference after they suffered their seventh defeat of the season with a 3-2 loss to Oxford Hawks Ladies 3s.

South Berks Ladies 2s v Phoenix

Trysports Premier Division 2

Sonning Ladies 2s were in fine form with a thumping 11-1 victory over bottom of the table Witney Ladies 2s as they strengthened their hunt for promotion to move just five points behind league leaders Phoenix and Ranelagh Ladies 1s.

Sonning Ladies 2s v Witney Sonning score

However, South Berkshire Ladies 2s experienced their ninth league defeat of the season with a 7-1 thrashing by league leaders Phoenix and Ranelagh Ladies 1s. South Berks are in the relegation zone and three points away from safety having played 15 league games

South Berks Ladies 2s v Phoenix

.