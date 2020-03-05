Hockey round-up: South Berks 1s lose ground in title race after shock defeat

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s maintained their push to be crowned as league champions after they thrashed Oxford 2s 7-3 to earn their 16th league win in an exceptional campaign. Nick Leach and Noel Plant both netted braces, while Ian Finlayson, James Manser and Ed Williamson added to the score to give them a five point lead at the top of the table.

Sonning 2s v Eastcote 2s

South Berkshire 1s lost ground on Sonning in their fight for the title with just their third league defeat of the season after they suffered a shock home defeat to Wycombe 2s, who triumphed with a 3-2 away victory. Kaya Campion and Harrison Scott scored but could not prevent the one goal defeat.

They remain in second, still in a strong position for promotion with a six point lead over third placed Wallingford 1s.

South Berks v Wycombe

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s moved up into second place with a 5-2 win over Eastcote 3s as they strengthened their claim for promotion. Felix Freeston, Colm Hanlon, Christopher Hinton, Jordan Manning and Luke Wise all scored as Sonning move within one point of league leaders Staines 2s.

Sonning 2s v Eastcote 2s

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s climbed up to third place after they came away with a 5-2 win against bottom of the table Reading Ladies 3s. Sonning are now just two points off second placed Southgate Ladies 2s having won their eight league game of the season.

Trysports Premier 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s earned a superb 2-1 win against fourth placed Oxford Ladies 2s as they moved away from the relegation zone up into eighth position with their sixth win of the season. They are now in the much more comforting position of being six points outside of the relegation places having played 17 matches.

Trysports Premier 2

South Berkshire Ladies 2s fell deeper into relegation trouble after they were heavily beaten 5-0 by promotion chasers Oxford University Ladies 2s. They are three points away from safety having lost their 12th game of the season, but still have a shot at survival with four games left to play.

Sonning Ladies 2s remain outside of the promotion places on goal difference after they earned a crucial 1-0 away win at Marlow Ladies 3s. They are still within a chance of capturing the league title with just a two point gap separating the top three sides in the division.