Hockey round-up: South Berks 1s reach double figures while Sonning 1s suffer rare defeat

MBBO Regional 2

South Berkshire 1s smashed double figures past Banbury in a stunning 10-3 victory to climb to the summit of the division.

Tom King netted a hat-trick, Sam Fox-Harvey scored a brace, while Lachie Cope, Connor Eatwell, Sam Fuentes-Moreno, Daniel Ray and Harrison Scott all got onto the scoresheet to take them a point clear at the top of the table, having played one fixture more than second placed Sonning 1s.

South Berks 4s v Leighton Buzzard 3s. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

Sonning however, lost ground in their title challenge as they suffered just their third league defeat of the season, allowing South Berks to overtake them. Ian Gallagher, Noel Plant and Huw Thomas scored in a 5-3 away defeat to West Hampstead 2s. Despite the loss, Sonning remain in a strong position in second place and seven points ahead of third placed Wallingford 1s.

Sonning 2s v Staines 2s

MBBO Division 3

South Berkshire 3s dropped into the relegation zone after they were dealt their tenth defeat of the campaign with a narrow 4-3 defeat to Buckingham 1s, while Sonning 3s were also beaten by the same scoreline away to Leighton Buzzard 1s. Sonning are in fourth place and just four points off the promotion places.

South Berks 4s v Leighton Buzzard 3s

MBBO Division 5

Sonning 4s remain rooted to the bottom of the table, and nine points off safety after they were beaten 8-2 at home by Amersham & Chalfont.

Sonning 2s v Staines 2s

MBBO Open Division 7

South Berkshire 4s moved up into fifth place after they dispatched seven past Leighton Buzzard 3s in a 7-2 triumph at home.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s stay in third position after they recorded their ninth league triumph of the season with a 3-0 away victory against fifth placed Hampstead and Westminster Ladies 3s.

Trysports Premier 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s are still in eighth position in the table after they suffered a one-goal loss to Aylesbury Ladies 1s who climbed up to sixth with a 1-0 win.

Trysports Premier 2

South Berkshire Ladies 2s earned a point in their fight against relegation against fellow strugglers Reading Rockets in a 1-1 stalemate. They remain in 11th place, four points behind tenth placed Rockets. Meanwhile, Sonning Ladies 2s hopes of promotion were dealt a serious blow after they were thrashed 7-0 by Oxford University Ladies 2s who extended their points tally to four above Sonning after a convincing victory.