Hockey round-up: South Berks 1s stun Sonning 1s in MBBO Regional 2 title clash

MBBO Regional 2

South Berkshire 1s closed the gap at the top of the table to just two points as they came away with all three points away at Sonning 1s with a 4-2 victory.

In the top of the table clash, Jack Baveystock, Kaya Campion, Ben Dudely and Sam Fuentes-Moreno netted for the away side, while Ian Finlayson and Noel Plant scored for the hosts.



Despite the defeat, Sonning still have a two point lead at the top of the table with also a game in hand to play on their rivals with just three games remaining in the league season as they close in on the league title.

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s took another step towards promotion and kept the heat on league leaders Staines 2s after they beat bottom of the table Eastcote 3s away from home. Stephen Crowther scored a brace, while David Painter and Harvey Richardson added to the score to seal a 4-1 away triumph for Sonning.

They are just one point behind table toppers Staines 2s with two matches left to play, while they have a four point buffer over Bicester 1s in third.

MBBO Division 2

South Berkshire 2s remain clear at the top of the league after a convincing 5-1 home win against Wycombe 3s extended their dominant lead at the top.

Paul Kaplanski netted a treble, while Oliver Bruce and Desmond Sanders bolstered the scoreline. South Berks have an eleven point lead at the top which ensures they will be playing in MBBO Division 1 from next season.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning Ladies 1s hopes of promotion were dealt a blow after a heavy 5-1 home defeat to West Hampstead Ladies 1s, who climb up to seventh as a result of the victory.

Sonning are now four points away from second place and having played an extra game over their rivals with just four league fixtures left to play.

Trysports Premier 1

South Berkshire Ladies 1s stay in eighth position in the league table after they picked up an away point against Newbury and Thatcham Ladies 1s. The 2-2 stalemate prevented their opponents from leapfrogging them in the table to steer them another point away from the drop zone with four games remaining.

Trysports Premier 2

South Berkshire Ladies 2s fell deeper into relegation trouble after they suffered their 13th league defeat of the campaign with a 4-0 away loss to Oxford Ladies 3s. South Berks are in 11th place, four points away from safety with just three games to play to try and secure their safety.

Meanwhile, Sonning Ladies 2s’ promotion hopes took a hit after they were defeated by a single goal by Thame Ladies 1s. Sonning are now one point behind second placed Oxford University Ladies 2s and five points behind league leaders Phoenix and Ranelagh Ladies 1s with three games to go.