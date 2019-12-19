Hockey round-up: South Berkshire 2s continue remarkable form

In the last few fixtures before the Christmas break, South Berkshire 2s kept up their sincilating form in MBBO Division 2 with their eleventh win in 12 league games after they beat third placed Wallingford 2s.





South Berkshire 2s. Pictures Steve Smyth.

Paul Kaplanski hit a treble, while Michael Amor added the other goal to complete a successful 4-2 victory to take South Berks unbeaten start to te season into the new year.

Their next fixture comes at home to their nearest title challengers, Amersham & Chalfont 2s, on Saturday, January 4 (1.30 kick off).



MBBO Regional 2

South Berkshire 1s moved up to second in the league after an impressive away trip to Banbury 2s saw them return with the three points.





South Berks 2s v Wallingford

Ravi Patel bagged a hat-trick and Sam Fox-Harvey added a fourth to seal the win as they moved within three points of league leaders Sonning 1s having played 11 games each in the division.



Trysports Division 2

Sonning Ladies 3s were victorious with a 2-0 away victory at Wychwood Ladies 1s. Their impressive season continues after eight wins in 11 games sees them in second place in the table, two points behind league leaders Bicester Ladies 1s.



Trysports Division 6

Sonning Ladies 5s were also triumphant on the road as a single goal was enough for them to take three points against Abingdon Pilgrims.The win sees them move up to fourth in the table after their third win of the season having played nine league fixtures.

