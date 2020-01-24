Hockey round-up: South Berkshire Ladies 2s boost survival hopes

MBBO Regional 2

South Berkshire 1s maintain the pressure on league leaders Sonning 1s, whose fixture was postponed, after they defeated Harrow 1s 4-1 away from home. Ravi Patel scored a treble, while Tom King added the fourth to seal their tenth win of the season to take them level on points at the top of the division.

Sonning 2s v Bicester Sonning score

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s put in a blistering perfoamcne as they stunned the side one place above them in the table in second, thrashing Bicester 1s 8-1. Stephen Crowther scored an incredible five goals, while Colm Hanlon, Jordan Manning and David Painter added to the emphatic victory to take them within two points of their opponents.

Sonning 2s v Bicester

Trysports Premier Division 2

Sonning Ladies 2s remain in second place, two points behind league leaders Phoenix and Ranelagh Ladies 1s after they dropped two points with a 0-0 stalemate at home to Oxford Hawks Ladies 4s.

Meanwhile, South Berkshire Ladies 2s boosted their hopes of survival as they earned just their third league victory of the season with a 4-1 win over bottom of the table Witney Ladies 2s.