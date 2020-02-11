Hockey round-up: South Berkshire Ladies boost survival hopes while men's 2s extend league lead

MBBO Regional 2

Sonning 1s stay top of the division after they saw off Harrow 1s with a convincing 6-1 triumph at home. James Manser scored twice, while Ian Finlayson, Nick Leach, Noel Plant and Huw Thomas also added to the score.

South Berkshire 1s came out on top in a closely fought contest against Oxford 2s to claim their 12th league win of the season. They are just two points behind league leaders Sonning, but with a game in hand to play, which could take them to the top with a win.

MBBO Division 1

Sonning 2s are just two points off the top of the table in a congested top four of the table after they beat OMT 2s away from home with a 4-0 win with goals from Jonathan Sharp (2), Christopher Hinton and Jordan Manning.

MBBO Division 2

South Berkshire 2s extended their impressive lead at the top of the table to 11 points after they beat Oxford 3s 4-2 away from home. Goals from Micahel Amor, Mike Baylis, Paul Kaplanski and Daniel Ray keep South Berks’ promotion push very much on the cards after 14 wins in 16 games.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

Sonning 1s remain in fourth place in the table after they settled for a point against second placed side Southgate Ladies 2s.

Trysports Premier 1

South Berkshire 1s boosted their survival hopes as they moved up in the table after a 1-0 win against Maidenhead Ladies, who subsequently move into the relegation zone.

South Berks Ladies v Maidenhead. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

Trysports Premier 2

Sonning Ladies 2s maintained their fight for promotion with their 12th league win of the campaign with a 2-1 away triumph against Wallingford Ladies 2s.



South Berkshire Ladies 2s are still in the relegation zone after they lost their tenth league game of the season after a narrow 2-1 defeat at Marlow Ladies 3s.