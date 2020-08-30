Holiday park plans mooted for Crowthorne

A HOLIDAY PARK for eight static caravans may be built in Crowthorne if plans are approved.

Phoenix Residential Homes are proposing to change the land use from a builders yard to holiday park on land off Nine Mile Ride.

This would include eight static homes, car parking and cycle storage.

Finchampstead Parish Council has objected to the plans, calling them an intrusion on the countryside.

A spokesperson from the parish council said: “If Wokingham Borough Council approves this application certain conditions should be imposed relating to length of stay, such as a maximum of 28 days, for each booking.”

They also said the holiday park should only be allowed to operate between March and October, and customers should not be allowed to repeat book.

Wokingham Without Parish Council suggested that a legal agreement should be imposed restricting use of the caravans to holiday use only.

A decision over the plans has not yet been made.