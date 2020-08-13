Holt School pupil distraught as Government downgrades A-level results deny her dream to study medicine

Wokingham mum says the Government needs to be held responsible for ‘ruining people’s lives’

A HOLT SCHOOL pupil has been left distraught by her Government-given grades.

Sarah Miles, whose name has been changed for her privacy, had predicted grades of an A* and 2 AAs, but this morning discovered she had been given 2 Bs and an E.

Ms Miles, who hopes to study medicine at University College London (UCL) told Wokingham.Today: “I won’t be able to get in anywhere with these grades.”

Instead she may have to sit the exams in October, and accept a place at UCL for September next year.

Her mum added: “The Government is ruining children’s lives by giving the most ridiculous results … she is in the top 5% in the country with her UKCAT entry exams with an outstanding 743.

“This is totally unacceptable, she is beyond distraught and the Government needs to be held responsible.”

Ms Miles, said she will appeal the E grade, given to her for French. But cannot appeal the two Bs in chemistry and biology.

“I got an A in the mocks,” she said. “But even if my grades are bumped to an A and 2 Bs, it’s not good enough for medicine.”

She explained she cannot increase the biology and chemistry grades, as her mock results were lower.

“I didn’t really revise for the mocks, I didn’t think they were that important,” she added.

Ms Miles has spoken to UCL admissions this morning, who said they couldn’t let her in with the current grades. Instead, they said if she achieved an A* and 2 As in October, they would hold her place until next September.

She is now hoping The Holt School will appeal the grades on her behalf.

Co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce, said: “We understand Sarah’s disappointment with her final allocated grades.

“Fortunately her French mock grade was higher than her final allocated grade which will bring it up to the grade the school had allocated as a centre in the first place.”

As part of the changes to exams this year, schools were asked to provide centre assessment grades (CAG) which would then be approved or moderated.

Ms Miles was predicted three As by the school staff. But her mock grades of A, B, C may have pushed the CAG score down.

She added: “I could do a foundation year in medicine, but that would extend the six-year course by an extra year. It would make more sense to sit the exams in October.”