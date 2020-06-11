Home care service grows by 40%

A Wokingham home care provider has announced a 40% rise in its live-in care customers.

Bluebird Care, who look after individuals across Wokingham, Windsor, Maidenhead and Bracknell, reported the increase following a significant rise in customers both in recent years and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live-in care concerns a fully trained carer living in the home of and providing services such as personal and medical care to those in need of 24 hour help.

Alex Witten, the company’s live-in care manager, said: “Live-in care in particular is still relatively unknown to so many within our communities but is likely to be the safest way to protect you or your loved ones.

“One of the reasons why is because it only involves the support of a single or pair of rotating live-in carers.

“Live-in care is also great value for money compared to residential homes. It allows customers to have a tailored plan to suit their needs rather than be dictated by strict times.”

And commenting on Bluebird Care’s services, which allow individuals to stay with loved ones, pets and home comforts while receiving care, one customer said: “I cannot praise Fatima highly enough for her outstanding professionalism, duty of care, genuineness, patience and dedication she has shown my father particularly under these extreme circumstances we now find ourselves.”

“She has diligently built up a successful daily routine which has had a positive effect on my father’s well-being and is always thinking of ideas as to how to improve his quality of life.”

Another customer added: “We have been supported by Bluebird Care’s live-in care services now for over a year and the support and high standards of care has made a huge difference to our lives.

“Shiellah and Vera have performed their duties consistently well and in a totally professional manner, this combined with their warmth and compassion has contributed so much to maintaining my wife’s health and welfare.”For more information about Bluebird Care log on to www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/.