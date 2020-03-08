Home Office approves Thames Valley Police request to fund 140 new tasers

FUNDING for 140 new tasers has been approved by the Home Office.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley made the £115,000 bid on behalf of Thames Valley Police.

And £150,000 has been allocated to train up new taser instructors.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, welcomed the news.

“Tasers will be given to specially trained frontline staff to protect themselves and others in potentially dangerous situations,” he said.

“It is vital that our officers are appropriately equipped to deal with a variety of situations in their role and this funding will help us to provide them with the best equipment to do that.

“We’re delighted to be able to equip more staff appropriately in the fight against violent crime.”

And Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was committed to giving police officers “the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe”.

She added: “The rise in assaults on officers is appalling which is why I am providing funding to equip up to 10,000 more officers with tasers – an important tactical option when facing potentially physically violent situations.”