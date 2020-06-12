Home working could become ‘new normal’ says new research revealing its benefits

Working from home has benefits worth keeping according to new research conducted by the UK Contact Centre Forum.

The new data, published last week by leading cloud contact centre Content Guru, revealed the significant advantages remote working offers businesses in terms of productivity and work-life balance.

Obtained from a survey conducted between November 2019 and March 2020, the figures highlight the increase in home working due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the positive impact of work from home arrangements on both businesses and agents.

It revealed that when comparing home-based with office-based contact centre operations, 75% of organisations reported lower attrition, 61% said productivity is better, and 54% say absenteeism is better among those working at home.

Employees also signalled a preference for remote working, with 74% saying they have a better work-life-balance compared to working in an office.

The absence of travel-to-work costs was equally favoured by 86% of participants, with 81% saying they have recovered time wasted travelling to and from work.

Deputy CEO and co-founder of Content Guru, Martin Taylor said: “It’s clear that we are seeing the model for the future of the contact centre industry emerge in real time.”

The report also highlighted the importance of implementing proper security and compliance measures when deploying remote contact centre staff.

Mr Taylor added: “Key to the success of home-working, however, is the ability of employers to establish the infrastructure agents need quickly and efficiently.

“A cloud-based solution allows organisations to deliver a secure and compliant customer experience while also improving employee engagement, and that’s a clear win-win”.

For more information about the survey log on to bit.ly/36YmiKw.