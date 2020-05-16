Homes proposed for golf club site

THIRTEEN HOUSES may be built at Sonning Golf Club if a planning application is approved next month.

On Thursday, April 16, Chris Rees of Winchester-based Alfred Homes applied to build 13 new houses with garages and outside parking, all placed around a central green on the land west of the golf course.

The site was previously deemed surplus to the golf club requirements and has sat as an empty field for a number of years.

Sonning Golf Club

The plan includes three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached family houses. The largest houses will overlook the golf course and smaller homes will be nearer the site entrance on Pound Lane.

And five terraced homes will be allocated for affordable housing. These will not have garages or parking next to the house, instead, plans show an external parking courtyard to the side of the terrace block.

Public consultation on the plans will end on Friday, May 22.