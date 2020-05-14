Hospice nurse painted as part of national ‘NHS Heroes’ celebration

A HOSPICE nurse has been immortalised in oil paint as part of a nationwide art project celebrating health heroes.

Megan Davies, who works at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading as a nursing associate was painted by an artist who wanted to pay tribute to those on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis during lockdown.

Thomas Croft, from Oxford launched the #PortraitForNHSHeroes movement on Instagram, offering to paint a free portrait for the first healthcare worker to reply.

But he received so many requests, he was able to match hundreds of key workers with professional artists across the UK.

Ms Davies recently completed an adult nursing degree at Oxford Brookes University to become a fully qualified nurse.

After completing a number of university placements in palliative care, she knew it was an area she wanted to specialise in.

She said: “When my Nana was poorly, she didn’t get the death that she deserved.

“I think I always remembered that and knew I would do everything I could to make sure that it didn’t happen for anyone else.

“I’m still quite new to the profession, but Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice is such a lovely place to work.

“Everyone that comes into the building is there for such a lovely reason and I think it is so wonderful to see everyone pulling together to get the best outcome that they can.

“All the messages of support we have received have been amazing and I think everyone is trying to stay very positive during this time.”

Megan Davies’ portrait was painted by professional artist Peter Keegan

Ms Davies was tagged in the #PortraitForNHSHeroes Instagram post by a friend, and was then paired with professional artist Peter Keegan, director of The Courtyard Studio in Buckinghamshire.

The process began with a couple of conversations over Facetime where he found out more information about her, her work and how she’s managing working for the hospice during this time.

Mr Keegan also discussed the type of artwork she liked and shared some good tips on taking a photograph of herself for him to paint from.

He then created the 70x60cm oil painting on canvas, which took him about four hours to complete.

It is hoped that it will feature at an exhibition alongside other portraits completed as part of the project to celebrate the work done by a wide range of NHS and key workers.

Having seen the portrait, Ms Davies said she was proud to be included in the project.

She said: “I was absolutely blown away, it’s amazing. Peter is so talented and was lovely to work with throughout the process. It’s something I will cherish forever and it makes me very proud to be a Sue Ryder Nurse.”

