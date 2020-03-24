Hospice separates inpatient unit to care for COVID-19 patients safely

SPECIAL measures are being put in place by Thames Hospice as they continue to provide support for local families facing terminal illness amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Hospice are taking all reasonable steps to protect the well-being and safety of those using their services, as well as staff and volunteers.

Inpatient Unit

The Thames Hospice Inpatient Unit remains open, caring for patients with end-of-life needs and will also support those who have or are suspected of having COVID-19.

To support and protect patients, the unit has been divided into two clinical areas with separate entrances.

All patients who do not have COVID-19 will be nursed in shared wards, and patients with COVID-19 will be cared for in single rooms.

The Sanctuary, which offers support from the pastoral care team in the Inpatient Unit will only be available to relatives of COVID-19 patients.

And complementary therapy treatments will be offered to non-COVID-19 patients in the unit.

Day Therapy Unit

The Day Therapy Unit has now closed for the foreseeable future, but staff remain in regular contact with day therapy patients to check on their health and well-being.

The Thames Hospice advice line is also available to patients and their carers 24-hours a day on 01753 848925.

Community services

The community services team will continue to care for those with palliative needs at home. They can be contacted on 01753 848925.

Counselling services

One-to-one counselling services are continuing but clients will be offered a telephone consultation where appropriate.

Lymphoedema

The lymphoedema service will continue to be offered for patients in urgent need.

Visiting the Hospice

All visitors will be asked at reception if they are showing or have had symptoms of the coronavirus, including a high temperature and persistent cough.

If visiting the clinical area, visitors must use a hand gel before entering.

And all service users, staff, volunteers, contractors, relatives, and friends are asked to consider whether they could be a potential carrier of the coronavirus and would pose a risk to others using the Hospice.

For more information, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/