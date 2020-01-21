Housebuilder pledges to create more than 1,400 jobs across Thames Valley

David Wilson Homes are due to build 718 new homes in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire throughout 2020

MORE THAN 1,400 jobs will be created for local people says housing developer over building plans for this year.

David Wilson Homes are due to build 718 new homes in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire throughout 2020.

By employing local subcontractors, they hope to provide 1,436 new jobs this year.

Paul Crispin, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our new developments

will provide much-needed housing in these areas.

“This is also good news for the local economy with the local construction jobs underpinned by building the new homes.

“We aim to support local sub-contractors and tradesmen where possible to ensure the areas in which we build benefit directly from our developments.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting year as 2020 progresses, and our growing team at David Wilson Homes will take great satisfaction in helping more customers take their first or next step on the property ladder.”