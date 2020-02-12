Housebuilder donates £55,000 to Air Ambulance

THAMES Valley Air Ambulance have been presented with a cheque for £55,429.53 after a year of fundraising from housebuilder, David Wilson Homes.

Samantha Collier, corporate partnerships manager at the TVAA, was invited to David Wilson Homes’ Croft Gardens development in Reading to receive the cheque.

She said: “We are truly humbled by the support we have received from David Wilson Homes who have been an absolute pleasure to partner with.

“On behalf of everyone at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, we would like to thank them for their generosity and kindness.

“This donation will help to ensure that our paramedics and doctors are there when the worst happens, delivering emergency medical care at the scene of the incident across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.”

The Buckinghamshire-based unit was called out 247 times in December, and delivered care to 142 patients — over 30% of which had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Throughout the year, employees at David Wilson Homes Southern have been working to raise the funds throughout the year with dress down days and various in-house raffles.

They had their main event — a sports dinner — at the Madejski Stadium.

The total amount raised includes a £15,000 donation by parent company Barratt Developments.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have managed to raise over £55,000 for our charity of the year, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

“As a leading housebuilder we understand the importance of supporting charities and communities and strive to give back wherever we can. It is a pleasure to be able to support the vital work being carried out by the charity and the work they do is very admirable.

“The TVAA was chosen as our charity of the year in January and since then our staff have been working to raise funds for the cause, with a sports charity dinner being the final event towards the end of 2019.”

For further information about the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, visit: www.tvairambulance.org.uk/.