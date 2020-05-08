Housebuilder launches Armed Forces deposit scheme to mark VE Day

A HOUSEBUIDER has launched a deposit contribution scheme for UK Armed Forces personnel to mark VE Day.

Barratt Homes will be offering a 5% deposit contribution towards any new Barratt or David Wilson home for anyone currently employed by the Army, Navy or RAF, or has left in the past 12 months.

The scheme replaces an earlier, smaller Armed Forces Contribution Scheme, will become available to all eligible customers from today.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “We have chosen to mark VE Day with a special thank you to all those serving in the Armed Forces.

“As a proud Armed Forces employer and long-standing supporter of the RBLI, we take our commitment to the Armed Forces very seriously and we look forward to helping them even more through this new scheme.”

Barratt has hired more than 70 veterans into its business through its Armed Forces Transition Programme over the last 18 months —, accounting for 90% of all trainees recruited in that period.

The company also partners with the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to confront the challenges of veteran homelessness.

The partnership delivers new homes, mental health support and jobs for ex Armed Forces personnel.

After closing their construction sites at the end of March, the housebuilder will now begin to reopen sites from Monday, May 11.

Teams are available over the phone if prospective buyers wish to take advantage of the new Armed Forces Deposit Contribution Scheme this Bank Holiday weekend.

For more information, visit:www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.

