Housego and Peploe hit centuries to smash Wokingham to victory

Wokingham 1st XI (308-3) beat Slough (122 all out)



Danny Hosuego and Chris Peploe both smashed their way to centuries as the Oaks earned their fifth league victory in seven matches to go top of the Home Counties Premier League.

Wokingham were put into bat first as the visitors won the toss and elected to field. Slough’s decision looked like a smart one as they took a wicket after just four balls.

Without a run on the board, Michael Bates was caught out by Fasil Noor, bowled Nadeem Syed as Slough made a strong start to the match.

However, the Oaks recovered from that early slip impeccably and built a huge partnership with Peploe and Housego at the crease together.

Wokingham (batting) v Slough Danny Housego batting. Pictures: Steve Smyth

Wokingham put on a massive 202 runs before the next wicket fell in a batting masterclass before Slough eventually found a breakthrough by removing Peploe after a tremendous innings which saw him score 106 from 96 balls.

But Housego stayed at the crease and continued to showcase his impressive batting performance, hitting six fours and a seven sixes on his way to totalling 133 from 119 balls.

Sukhmeet Kang added a valuable 35 runs not out, while Billy Rogers joined him with one not out as the Oaks ended their 40 overs with an incredible score of 308 runs for their opponents to chase down.

Wokingham (batting) v Slough Chris Peploe batting.

With a big score to defend, the Oaks took three early wickets to put themselves in a promising position in the match. Jacob Clark was clinical with the ball as he took the first three wickets of the match with Slough on 23-3.

Naveed Akhtar did well to get Slough’s innings back on track before he was eventually bowled out by Max Uttley on 49.

But the wickets continued to tumble despite Akhtar’s resistance as Wokingham closed in on a big victory after Clark took his fourth wicket of the day. Peploe added to his first innings century by taking two wickets while Uttley took another with the Oaks ending Slough well shot of the target on 122 after 30.4 overs.

Wokingham (batting) v Slough Chris Peploe and Danny Housego

The victory earns Wokingham 20 points to give them a two point lead at the top of the table after seven matches.

Wokingham batting: Bates 0, Peploe 106, Housego 133, Kang 35no, Rogers 1no, Myles dnb, Clark dnb, Muirden dnb, Uttley dnb, Carter dnb.



Wokingham bowling: Muirden 0-21, Clark 4-32, Carter 1-28, Peploe 2-20, Uttley 2-11