How a Winnersh wooden spoon started an international community

THE SPOONY people in Winnersh have gone international, as spoon settlements pop up in Scotland and Australia.

The wonders of social media have worked their magic and connected communities on the other side of the world.

The Spoony People, which first appeared in Winnersh last month as an interactive activity for local families have grown into something much larger.

Bringing the Spoony People to Scotland was Helen Dewar.

Spoony People have started growing a village in Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland. Picture: Helen Dewar

“I’m from Woodley originally,” she said. “But moved to the Isle of Mull in Scotland 14 years ago when I had my daughter Ella.

“But I’m still connected with people from the area as I’ve got friends down here.

“When I saw it on social media, I just thought it was so cute, and we could start that here.

“So Ella made our first Spoony People and then we posted on social media saying we were looking to grow their population.

“She’s made about three or four so far.”

And the magic of social media continued.

Spoony People are now appearing in Longwarry, Victoria, Australia. Picture: Junelle Wilson

“Then my friend in Australia, Junelle Wilson saw my post and started her own Spoony People village in Longwarry, Victoria,” added Ms Dewar.

“All the kids and adults are loving it. And we’ve said we will accept all kinds of cooking utensils, we don’t discriminate.”

