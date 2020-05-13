How baked beans can help you get fit

A SPENCERS WOOD-based personal trainer is offering free online fitness classes everyday in lockdown.

Anna Cousins streams her short workouts through Facebook to people all over the world stuck inside their homes.

She goes live at least twice daily, running her specialty Pert Bum, Love Handles and Baked Bean Tins workouts alongside kids boot camps, mobility sessions, resistance and high intensity interval training (HIIT) classes.

Ms Cousins said: “Through this challenging period, we need to do all we can to maintain our physical and mental health.

“We must try and keep our bodies and immune systems strong and deal with the stress of isolation and lack of social contact.

“These are uncertain times for everyone, and I just wanted to do my bit to help ensure that people could still get access to decent workout programmes to help see them through.

“I know from my own experience how important exercise is to mental wellbeing.

“Through my Anna’s Army Facebook group, I’ve been running several free live classes every day and been amazed at the response.

“I’m locked down in a little flat on my own, and I’m finding it hard too sometimes, but it’s been so uplifting to hear the lovely things that people have been saying and to know that I am doing something useful and helping people – I feel that it’s given me a purpose in these tough times.”

To join Anna, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/AnnaPTZone/