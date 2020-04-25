How do you celebrate a first birthday under lockdown? With the help of good neighbours of course!

It was Emmie’s first birthday on Good Friday, but with social distancing being strongly respected there couldn’t be a party.

So to make up for it, her parents put a notice outside their house in Langborough Road in Wokingham’s town centre, inviting residents to celebrate with them by decorating their houses for her.

By 4pm many of the houses had bunting, balloons and cuddly toys displayed for her to look at and Emmie was obviously delighted.

Her parents took her along the road so she could see what everyone had done – maintaining the appropriate distances of course – and the whole road joined in several choruses of Happy Birthday from their front doors.

It was something to raise everyone’s spirits and a special occasion for Emmie on a sunny day.