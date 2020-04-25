The Wokingham Paper

How do you celebrate a first birthday under lockdown? With the help of good neighbours of course!

by John Wakefield0
Langborough Road

It was Emmie’s first birthday on Good Friday, but with social distancing being strongly respected there couldn’t be a party.

So to make up for it, her parents put a notice outside their house in Langborough Road in Wokingham’s town centre, inviting residents to celebrate with them by decorating their houses for her.

By 4pm many of the houses had bunting, balloons and cuddly toys displayed for her to look at and Emmie was obviously delighted.

Her parents took her along the road so she could see what everyone had done – maintaining the appropriate distances of course – and the whole road joined in several choruses of Happy Birthday from their front doors.

It was something to raise everyone’s spirits and a special occasion for Emmie on a sunny day.

Related posts

REPORT: London Irish 39-29 Harlequins – Exiles win Twickenham thriller

Tom Crocker

#ClimateStrike: Is this the smallest Extinction Rebellion protest in Britain?

Phil Creighton

CITIZENS ADVICE: Looking back over a busy January – and looking forward too

Phil Creighton

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.