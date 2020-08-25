How Norden Farm makes going to the cinema a real event

GOING OUT out is a bit of an event at the moment – choosing the right mask, ensuring you’ve got the hand gel and remembering not to hug friends you’ve not seen for six months.

And one arts centre is turning the big screen into an event too.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead is reopening its doors inline with government guidance.

As part of this, it has commissioned a series of Event Cinema screenings of live or pre-recorded shows: theatre, musicals and concerts from all around the world.

Organisers say that it gives audiences the opportunity to watch performances without having to travel far and for a fraction of the ticket price.

Event Cinema screenings this Autumn include shows from The Old Vic in London, Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna and The Louvre in France.

The Event Cinema season starts with Jonas Kaufmann – My Vienna on Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10, at 11.30am.

The concert was originally filmed live at Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna. It is a tribute by the star tenor to world-famous melodies from the birthplace of waltz and operetta.

Fleabag is the award-winning, one-woman comedy that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series of the same name. See an encore screening of NT Live – Fleabag on Wednesday, September 9, at 5pm and 8pm, Thursday, September 10, at 8pm and Saturday, September 12, at 8pm.

Fleabag is written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag Photography by Matt Humphrey

Andrew Scott is famed for his role as the priest in the BBC version of Fleabag. He comes to the big screen in NT Live – Present Laughter, filmed live at The Old Vic. Noël Coward’s provocative comedy is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness. See it being screened on Thursday, September 10, at 2.30pm and Friday, September 11, at 7pm.

A Night at the Louvre – Leonardo da Vinci is a private guided tour of the world famous art gallery. It was filmed especially for the big screen. See it on Wednesday, September 16, at 2.30pm and Thursday, September 24, at 11.30am.

42nd Street – The Musical was filmed at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

It stars Bonnie Langford and features the iconic songs We’re In The Money, Lullaby Of Broadway and I Only Have Eyes For You. It is screened on Friday, September 11, at 2pm.

Other Event Cinema screenings this season include Kinky Boots – The Musical; Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show; André Rieu Magical Maastricht; The King and I: From the London Palladium; NT Live – All My Sons; and Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes.

Tickets for all Event Cinema screenings at Norden Farm are £15.

For more details, log on to norden.farm/events/future/event%20cinema