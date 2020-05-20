How to access mental health services during lockdown

Berkshire Healthcare has adapted its services to ensure that people can access mental health services during lockdown.



Covid-19 has dramatically changed how we are all living and has put strains on our lives- as a result Berkshire Healthcare has ensured that patients can get access to therapists and counsellors through telephone and video consultations.



Berkshire Healthcare has adapted its services to ensure that our therapists and counsellors can support patients safely through telephone and video consultations.



Dr Alison Salvadori, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Acting Head of Service, says: “I am proud to say that the Talking Therapies service has adapted, almost overnight, to offering all our treatments either on-line or over the telephone.



“This has been important so that we can continue to improve the mental health and well-being of people, whilst keeping our staff and clients safe.”



Suzanne, who has used the new service, says: “The on-line course has been well produced. I have found the work book and videos to be clear, informative and easy to follow. Every week I find a little nugget that is really helpful. The weekly email, phone call and check-up form have allowed me to feel connected and supported at all times.”



Throughout mental health week, Berkshire Healthcare will be sharing advice on their website and via social media about how people can find support if they are struggling with low mood, stress, anxiety, bereavement, domestic abuse or post-natal depression.



You can self-refer into the Talking Therapies service by calling 0300 365 2000 or by completing a self-referral form on the Berkshire Healthcare website: https://talkingtherapies.berkshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/make-a-referral/self-referrals/

They also offer a specialist service to veterans across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight providing treatment for a range of military related difficulties such as PTSD, depression, anger and other complex and challenging needs. If you need help please call 0300 365 2000 or visit: https://talkingtherapies.berkshirehealthcare.nhs.uk



