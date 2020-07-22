The Wokingham Paper

How to get a preview tour of Woodley’s Bulmershe Leisure Centre

by Phil Creighton0
The new Bulmershe Leisure Centre will open on August 17 Picture: Phil Creighton

PREVIEWS of the new Bulmershe Lesiure Centre will take place from early next month. 

The multi-million pound site has been knocked down and rebuilt from start to finish. 

It includes a new six-lane 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool for learner swimmers, a bigger gym, a ‘live well’ gym for those with long term conditions, a four-court sports hall, and a studio and café.

It had been due to open in April, but this was delayed by the coronavirus. 

The new date is Monday, August 17 – two weeks after the other Wokingham borough leisure centres reopen. 

The delay is to allow the new gym equipment to be installed, staff recruited and fully trained.  

Ahead of the opening next month, the borough council is offering residents the chance to take a tour of the new centre. 

Places must be booked in advance and tours will be given to individuals or one household at a time and strict social distancing will need to be adhered to. 

This will take place between 5pm and 9pm on weekdays, and 9am to 4pm on weekends on the following dates: 

Tuesday, August 4; Thursday, August 6; Saturday, August 8; Sunday, August 9; Tuesday, August 11; Thursday, August 13; Saturday, August 15; Sunday, August 16. 

To book, log on to the council’s Eventbrite webpage: bit.ly/BulmersheTours

