How to go on a pub crawl from your own home

DEAN BOND’S new Facebook video reminds people to remember their local pubs when lockdown is lifted.

It follows Mr Bond as he travels through his house — where every room is an imagined Wokingham establishment — he tries a beer and gives it his professional rating before moving across the town — or his home — to review another.

He created the tongue-in-cheek video to highlight the importance of supporting small businesses – as the owner of Bond Brews, this is a matter close to his heart.

He runs the company by himself, creating unique real ales by hand and selling them locally.

He filmed the sketch on his phone over the course of three days with some help from his son, he said: “I tried to involve my family as we’re all stuck at home, but when it came to editing and uploading, it was difficult as we hadn’t done anything like it before”.

In the video, Mr Bond opens all the doors in his house, and every room is a pub complete with a different beer, background chatter and makeshift bar area made from a cricket stump.

He had to be inventive — using the loft and garden to include as many establishments as possible — but unfortunately ran out of rooms, missing out one Wokingham pub.

In the video Mr Bond drinks 16 ales and rates them out of four, he said: “This is my tasting system — scales of one to five make it to easy to rank everything a three — this way makes you really think about the quality of the beer.

“I had accumulated the drinks on holidays over the years – I always make sure to tour the local breweries and swap ales with them.

“I thought this was the perfect time to enjoy a few from my collection.”

His shop is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 5pm, offering a free ale delivery and collection service.

For more information, visit: www.bondbrews.co.uk, and to watch the video, visit the company’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bondbrews/.

