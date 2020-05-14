How to stay safe on public transport

AS THE nation starts the process of getting back to work, the Government has published new guidelines for using public transport, including wearing facemasks.

While they want people to use alternatives to buses and trains where possible, it also needs to ensure that those keyworkers who rely on public transport to get to work can still do so.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Saturday that the two-metre social distancing rule will remain in place, leaving effective capacity at a tenth of what it normally would be.

Rules include wearing a face covering, use contactless payment methods, avoid rush hour, follow advice from staff at stations or on the buses, and washing hands as soon as possible before and after travel.

All transport operators have been issued guidance on ensuring stations and services are regularly cleaned, making clear to passengers how to stay 2 metres apart where possible in stations, airports and ports, and to ensure routes for passengers are clearly communicated to avoid crowding.

Mr Shapps said: “Transport operators and staff have been working hard to ensure that people who need to get to work are able to do so, including crucial NHS workers and all those on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

“We can all play our part by following the advice and reducing pressure on public transport.

“If we take these steps, all those who need to use public transport should feel confident that they can do so safely, with the space to maintain social distancing as far as possible.”

