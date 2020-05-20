How to Stop Me and Buy One in Wokingham during lockdown

IF THERE’S one thing that can be licked during the lockdown, it’s a 99.

While we can’t enjoy a day at the beach while the coronavirus pandemic continues, many of us will be craving that staple seaside treat: an ice cream cone.

And with May Fayres and VE celebrations cancelled, those magnificent men in their ice cream machines have not been flying round the borough’s events.

Well, almost.

“Customers can book online and get it delivered straight to their door,” said Andy Newland — Sir Whippy himself.

“We make the ice cream and leave them on the doorstep, and make sure that the customer is happy with what they have received.

“It’s nice to bring smiles to children’s faces in the local area.

“I’ve been off my feet, I’m not sure I’ve slept since I’ve started.

“I joined Facebook purely for this service and we’ve had 4000 people like the page, so it’s been really popular.

“Everyone seems to love posting photos of their ice cream on Instagram which has been great to see.

“The trays have been really popular, we do a fizzy jelly mix and Ferrero Rocher which have both also been really popular.

“Everyone has been so thankful to bring some normality in a tough time. They’ve been so appreciative.”

An ice cream van has turned its stop me and buy one operation into a socially distanced artform.

Crowthorne-based Sir Whippy has been offering a home delivery service since lockdown was announced at the end of March.

And let’s face it, nothing beats that soft, whippy ice cream from the van, does it?

Andy says that some of his treats — which include a ‘sweet bomb’ with a layer of sweets underneath the ice cream — can be customised in size, toppings and taste.

Once chosen, customers can pick a delivery slot, pay and sit and wait.

Socially distancing means that only one family member can collect the orders, and are asked not to touch the van – alternatively, Andy can leave the ice creams on the doorstep.

There’s a minimum order of £10, so a lot of ice cream for not a lot of lolly.